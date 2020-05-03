JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) a GBX 4,250 Price Target

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank decreased their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,619.23 ($47.61).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,945.50 ($38.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a one year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,832.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,052.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $50.75. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is 0.84%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Analyst Recommendations for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC
Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Global Payments Inc
Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Global Payments Inc
Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merus NV
Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Merus NV
Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 497 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc
Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 497 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc
Alcoa Corp Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC
Alcoa Corp Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC
Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in Keysight Technologies Inc
Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in Keysight Technologies Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report