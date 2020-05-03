JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) a GBX 4,250 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank decreased their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,619.23 ($47.61).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,945.50 ($38.75) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a one year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,832.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,052.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a GBX 52.60 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $50.75. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio is 0.84%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

