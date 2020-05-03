Countrywide’s (CWD) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their not rated rating on shares of Countrywide (LON:CWD) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Countrywide in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

CWD opened at GBX 60 ($0.79) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.74. Countrywide has a 1 year low of GBX 42.63 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 399.50 ($5.26). The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

