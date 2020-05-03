Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 672,199 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 293,384 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. Forum Energy Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.96 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 59.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Forum Energy Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

