Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 197,692 Shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,692 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of MEI Pharma worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 169,010 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 8,533,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Shares of MEIP opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. MEI Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.11). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 825.55% and a negative return on equity of 70.99%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

