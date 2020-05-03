Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Rockwell Medical worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the period. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on RMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.98. Rockwell Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $149.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 145.57% and a negative net margin of 55.67%. The company had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

