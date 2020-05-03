Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 436,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,325 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Savara were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Savara by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Savara by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Savara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.76.

SVRA opened at $2.30 on Friday. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 11.40. The firm has a market cap of $122.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). Equities research analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

