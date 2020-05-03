Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 39,428 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Duluth worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 6,865.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $17.28.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.70 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DLTH shares. ValuEngine lowered Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Duluth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

