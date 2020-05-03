Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,661 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Quad/Graphics worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 237,464 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,000,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 743.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 179,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 158,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Quad/Graphics by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 195,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Quad/Graphics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of QUAD opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $200.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.93. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

Quad/Graphics Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

