Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 544,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

