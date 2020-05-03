Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 532,518 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,165,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,607,000 after purchasing an additional 507,932 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 14,799,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,832,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431,206 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,657,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,726,000 after buying an additional 1,046,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,927,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cemex SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cemex SAB de CV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

Shares of CX stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 1.06%. Analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

