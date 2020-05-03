Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Sunnova Energy International worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,044,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after buying an additional 432,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 221,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NASDAQ:NOVA opened at $11.53 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.97 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $111,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,762.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,500 over the last 90 days.

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.