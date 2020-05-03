Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 30,222 Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,222 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 46,718 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

