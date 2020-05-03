Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,642,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,108 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Athersys were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Athersys by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Athersys by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 65,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Athersys alerts:

In related news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 44,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $107,829.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 561,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 137,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $525,376.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 561,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,823 shares of company stock worth $639,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

ATHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Athersys in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Athersys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. Athersys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $451.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of -1.76.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Athersys Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.