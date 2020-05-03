Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Oportun Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. Oportun Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $203.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $165.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Oportun Financial Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

