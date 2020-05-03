Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of First Northwest BanCorp worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 758,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Northwest BanCorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNWB shares. TheStreet cut shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of FNWB stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. First Northwest BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.80.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 million for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

In other First Northwest BanCorp news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 3,500 shares of First Northwest BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $36,435.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Deines acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Insiders have bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $112,230 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Northwest BanCorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

