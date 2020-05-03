Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (NYSE:IIF) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,042 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 41,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

