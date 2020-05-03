Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144,408 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VET. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 738.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,791.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $775.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Vermilion Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $24.35.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $294.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 312.12%.

VET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.21.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.