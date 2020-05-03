Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,678 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Entravision Communication worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communication in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communication during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez acquired 25,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $52,877.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

NYSE:EVC opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $123.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Entravision Communication has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.84 million for the quarter. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 7.21%.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

