Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of KVH Industries worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in KVH Industries by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in KVH Industries by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.24. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $11.64.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $36.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.51 million. Research analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 3,509 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $29,054.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,865,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $99,420. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

