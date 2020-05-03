Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,353 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 83,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $26.56 on Friday. Evans Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $41.75.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Evans Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $56,454.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,891.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,102 shares of company stock worth $163,645.

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

