Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,679 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Chemung Financial worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $552,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemung Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04. Chemung Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $126.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.07.

In other news, Director Ronald M. Bentley bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $195,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,974.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karl Francis Krebs purchased 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $86,997.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,401 shares in the company, valued at $165,145.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $283,856 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

