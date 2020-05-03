Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 8,459 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 million, a P/E ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $18.91.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.95 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $86,321.90. Also, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Insiders purchased a total of 66,890 shares of company stock worth $455,122 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

