Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of eGain worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 43,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in eGain by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGAN shares. Craig Hallum raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of eGain in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In related news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 936,795 shares in the company, valued at $9,517,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.75. eGain Corp has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eGain Corp will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

