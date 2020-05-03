Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 43,089 Shares of MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of MDC Partners worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 559.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MDC Partners by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider David Corwin Ross purchased 35,000 shares of MDC Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky bought 21,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $41,274.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 139,200 shares of company stock worth $203,818. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDCA opened at $1.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.70. MDC Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.98 million for the quarter.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

