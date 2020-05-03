Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Pulse Biosciences worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. Pulse Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

