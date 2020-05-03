Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,034,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,179,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,868 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,711,000 after purchasing an additional 729,003 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,718,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,820,000 after purchasing an additional 616,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 986,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 506,280 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $21.17 on Friday. Nomad Foods Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.59%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

