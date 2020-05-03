Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Fastly worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 12,226.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,613 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Fastly by 1,367.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 114,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastly alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.24 per share, with a total value of $7,120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,164,986 shares of company stock worth $19,009,408 and have sold 555,084 shares worth $12,073,420.

Fastly stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -30.76. Fastly Inc has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.