Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,157 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Uranium Energy worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Uranium Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 527,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 139,202 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Uranium Energy by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 138,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 100,643 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 25th.

Uranium Energy stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

