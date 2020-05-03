Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 6,451 Shares of Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Revlon worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revlon in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Revlon by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mittleman Brothers LLC grew its position in shares of Revlon by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,866,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,406,000 after buying an additional 105,927 shares during the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revlon alerts:

REV opened at $12.26 on Friday. Revlon Inc has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revlon Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Revlon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.