Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Bank Of Princeton worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. Bank Of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 million. Research analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bank Of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPRN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank Of Princeton from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

