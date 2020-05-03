Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Amyris worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,446,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,716 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amyris by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,364,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 710,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amyris by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 210,796 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Amyris by 601.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 438,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 375,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 37,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

AMRS stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. Amyris Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 52,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $180,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,550.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director L John Doerr purchased 52,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $179,996.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,798 shares in the company, valued at $26,591.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

