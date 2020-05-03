SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SB One Bancorp were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 843,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in SB One Bancorp by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta acquired 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $36,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adriano M. Duarte bought 1,820 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $29,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $85,288. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised SB One Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:SBBX opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $173.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. SB One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

