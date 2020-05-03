Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 22,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John F. Paolini sold 22,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $410,654.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,514.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,113 shares of company stock worth $1,996,978. Insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KNSA shares. BidaskClub raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Amyris Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Amyris Inc
SB One Bancorp Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC
SB One Bancorp Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC
Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eastern Co
Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eastern Co
Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Ocwen Financial Corp
Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Ocwen Financial Corp
Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,550 Shares of First Bank
Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,550 Shares of First Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report