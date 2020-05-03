Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 22,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John F. Paolini sold 22,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $410,654.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,514.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,113 shares of company stock worth $1,996,978. Insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KNSA shares. BidaskClub raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

