Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Eastern worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 118,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eastern by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EML stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. Eastern Co has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $117.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $65.33 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $57,224.00. 14.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EML has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Eastern in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

