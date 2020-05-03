Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,543,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 27,051 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glen A. Messina acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $83,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 400,000 shares of Ocwen Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 160,188 shares of company stock valued at $182,368. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE OCN opened at $0.41 on Friday. Ocwen Financial Corp has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a current ratio of 10.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

