Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,550 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,891 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of First Bank worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 26,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

FRBA stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $148.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.86. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.