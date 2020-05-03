C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of C&F Financial worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in C&F Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFFI opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.59. C&F Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, EVP John A. Seaman III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $38,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,988.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 2,145 shares of company stock valued at $75,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.