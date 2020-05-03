Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 216,668 Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,728,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,668 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Palatin Technologies worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 142,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 87,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $146,000.

Several brokerages have commented on PTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

PTN stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

