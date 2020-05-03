Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,268 Shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 449.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,268 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 4,644.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

CUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,937,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CUK stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival plc has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $54.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

