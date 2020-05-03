Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,073 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Seres Therapeutics worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 16,802 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,543,000 after buying an additional 611,260 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCRB. BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

