Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 498,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,762 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chromadex were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chromadex by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 125,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chromadex by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,755 shares during the last quarter. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP purchased a new position in shares of Chromadex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,358,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Chromadex by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 27,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chromadex by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDXC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Chromadex in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of CDXC opened at $5.25 on Friday. Chromadex Corp has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $313.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 69.44% and a negative return on equity of 140.70%. The business had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Chromadex Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chromadex Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

