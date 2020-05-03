Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of ConturaEnergyInc . worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 825,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,881 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 2,670.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 409,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 394,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ConturaEnergyInc . by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 319,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 52,490 shares during the last quarter.

CTRA opened at $3.28 on Friday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $499.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on ConturaEnergyInc . from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on ConturaEnergyInc . in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConturaEnergyInc . has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

