Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,675 Shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SSR Mining worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSRM. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in SSR Mining by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in SSR Mining by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SSRM. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Shares of SSRM opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining Inc has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

