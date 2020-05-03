Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 264.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 74,205 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.84 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. VTB Capital raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

