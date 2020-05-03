Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Target Hospitality worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter.

TH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities lowered Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Target Hospitality from $5.50 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Shares of TH stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.39 million.

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 45,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $74,870.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

