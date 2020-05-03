Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upped their target price on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

