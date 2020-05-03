Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 16,555 Shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of RTI Surgical worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTI Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in RTI Surgical by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTI Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,165,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 80,873 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 3,089.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

Shares of RTIX stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTIX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RTI Surgical in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.