Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,051,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2,142.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 422,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 403,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,082,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after buying an additional 299,880 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 803,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after buying an additional 203,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,776,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,786,000 after buying an additional 176,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.