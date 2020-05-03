Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the coffee company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

