Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stake Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $252.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Spero Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 336.96% and a negative return on equity of 62.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. Equities analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

